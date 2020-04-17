NEW YORK — On Friday, New York Attorney General Letitia James and Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the extension of a suspension of certain debt collection until at least May 17 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Debts that are impacted by this order are those that are directly recovered by the office of the attorney general, like lawsuits against NYS, students who owe the SUNY system and patients who owe state or VA hospitals. The order also suspends debt collection for those who owe debt relating to oil spill cleanup and removal costs, property damage, and breach of contract, as well as other fees owed to state agencies.

“New Yorkers need to hold on to every dollar they have and focus on keeping their families safe and healthy. Millions across the country, including more than a million right here in New York, have filed for unemployment and are struggling to get by," James said. "While we battle this public health crisis, the last thing my office will do is add undue stress or saddle our neighbors with unnecessary financial burden.

The state originally issued this order on March 17. The office of the attorney general will reevaluate the order every 30 days. This policy also halts accruing interest on those debts.

