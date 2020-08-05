ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The latest available statistics from the New York State Department of Health show that 139 people who were living in nursing homes in Erie County have died of COVID-19, through May 7.

An additional seven deaths from nursing homes are presumed to be positive cases of COVID-19, as well. There was also one confirmed COVID-19 death at an adult care facility in Erie County.

As of 5 p.m. on May 7, Erie County was reporting 346 deaths county-wide. This means that 40 percent of county-wide deaths were people who had been living in nursing homes located in the county.

According to state data, fatalities in Father Baker Manor, Harris Hill Nursing Facility and Garden Gate Health Care Facility account for nearly half of the nursing home resident confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the county.

Combined, these three nursing homes make up 69 of the confirmed 139 COVID-19 deaths.

Thirty-three Father Baker Manor residents have died of confirmed cases of COVID-19. Nineteen residents at Harris Hill have died of confirmed COVID-19, and two Harris Hill residents died of presumed cases of COVID-19. Seventeen residents of Garden Gate have died of confirmed COVID-19.

Additional deaths at Erie County nursing homes include:

12 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Seneca Health Care Center

11 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation at Aurora Park

11 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from the Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

8 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from the Rosa Coplon Jewish Home and Infirmary

6 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Fiddlers Green Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

5 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Humboldt House Rehabilitation and Nursing Center

4 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Beechwood Homes

3 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Elderwood at Amherst

2 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from Buffalo Community Healthcare Center

2 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from the Ellicott Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

2 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, and 5 presumed positive COVID-19 deaths from Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns

2 confirmed COVID-19 deaths from St. Catherine Laboure Health Care Center

1 confirmed COVID-19 death from Elderwood at Lancaster

1 confirmed COVID-19 death from Fox Run at Orchard Park

One Erie County adult care facility, Brompton Heights, was listed as having one confirmed COVID-19 death.

Three other Western New York counties were also included in the state's statistics:

Niagara County has seen 21 people die from confirmed cases and seven people die from presumed positive cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes. Newfane Nursing Home in Niagara County accounted for 12 positive case deaths and the seven presumed positive case deaths.

In Orleans County, 14 people have died from confirmed cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

In Wyoming County, two people have died of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in nursing homes.

On Friday, Maximus Healthcare Group, which owns the Newfane facility, released the following statement:

To our Valued Families, Staff, and Community:

All residents and staff have been tested for COVID 19. Our residents that have tested positive were immediately moved to a designated COVID unit within our facility away from the residents that are negative. The staff members that tested positive have been closely followed by the Health Department as required. We have consistent staffing assignments in place to protect the spread of the virus. All team members have been wearing appropriate CDC approved personal protective equipment (PPE) to ensure the safety of our residents, and any residents who have tested positive or have symptoms have been isolated.

Our Staff have been trained in the policies of the facility regarding use of personal protective equipment and Infection control policies.

We continue to screen all staff daily and take their temperature. We are consistently communicating with our residents’ responsible party regarding their condition. We continue to honor our residents and families wishes regarding treatment in place and/or no hospitalizations.

We are working closely with our Medical Director, Nurse Practitioners, State & local Health Department while following the CDC guidelines. Many of our staff and residents are on the road to recovery.

RELATED: A COVID-19 hotspot at a Niagara County nursing home

RELATED: 100-year-old Batavia woman survives COVID-19

RELATED: WNY nurses say families both at work and home are helping them stay strong while fighting a pandemic