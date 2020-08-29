x
Nurses on NY's front lines call for minimum staffing ratios

Health care industry leaders warn that passing such a law would saddle facilities with billions of dollars in extra costs they can't afford.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Nurses on the front lines of New York's COVID-19 pandemic are calling for the state to enact minimum staffing standards ahead of another wave of infections. 

Health care industry leaders warn that passing such a law would saddle facilities with billions of dollars in extra costs they can't afford.

Under legislation now before a legislative committee, the state would set minimum nurse-to-patient ratios for the first time, including a standard of one nurse for every two patients in intensive care units. California now has such a law. Most other states don't.

