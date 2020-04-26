BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is now four positive cases short of 3,000, according to the county's COVID-19 case map and Executive Mark Poloncarz on Sunday.

Erie County announced 139 new cases Sunday. The total is now 2,996 positive cases and 207 deaths in the county.

There have been 13,409 people tested for COVID-19, up 795 from Saturday.

On Saturday, Poloncarz announced nine additional deaths in the county from COVID-19, bringing the total to 207. No new deaths were announced on Sunday.

As of Wednesday, there are 221 people hospitalized, and of those 112 were in the ICU, and 84 of those in the ICU had an airway assist.

On Friday, Poloncarz said that Western New York will continue to see an increase in cases, mainly because testing is now more readily available.

