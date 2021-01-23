Number of COVID-19 hospitalizations remain low in Western New York

As of Friday, 437 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region, which equates to .03 percent of the region's population.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York State released the latest information Saturday regarding the state's ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the latest data, Western New York saw a slight increase in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday. However, the number of people hospitalized in the region continues to remains low.

As of Friday, 437 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region, which equates to .03 percent of the region's population. That number is up from 430 the day prior, which was the lowest number of hospitalizations in our region since December 1.

At this time, 34 percent of hospital beds are available in the Western New York region.

In terms of the region's percent positive rate, Western New York saw a decrease again on Friday. The percent positive rate for the Western New York region was 6.2 percent on Wednesday, which dropped to 6.02 percent on Thursday, then landed at 6.01 percent on Friday.

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 8,802.



Of the 262,106 tests reported yesterday, 13,786 were positive (5.26% of total).



Sadly, there were 144 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/JbbRhpcEfX — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 23, 2021

Statewide, 262,106 tests were reported on Friday, with 13,786 coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 5.26 percent.

New York State reports 8,802 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state on Friday. Of those hospitalized, 1,562 are in the ICU, 1,023 of which requiring intubation.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths continues to increase across the state. New York reports 144 people died Friday from the virus, bringing the total death toll to 33,907 since the pandemic began.

"The COVID-19 vaccine is here, and we're distributing it as fast as possible, but supply limitations and the continued spread of the virus should give New Yorkers cause for concern," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"We have the network in place to distribute the vaccine, but not enough of the vaccines themselves. That's why New Yorkers need to stay vigilant as we continue to battle the pandemic and use the tools that have worked so well all along — wearing masks, washing hands and social distancing.