Number of COVID-19 cases rise in Niagara County

There are currently 342 active COVID-19 cases in the county. 333 are isolating at home and nine are in the hospital.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health says there are 86 new cases of COVID-19 in the county.

A 97 year-old woman, living in a nursing home with underlying health conditions has died of a COVID-19 related illness.

Of the 2,531 positive cases to date, 2,096 have recovered.

There have been announcements of exposure to the virus in Niagara County, including students at Lewiston-Porter high school and the Niagara County Legislature.

The Lewiston-Porter Central School District is going to full remote learning for all high school students after an unknown number of students attended a Halloween party.

The school district posted a memo and sent a letter to all high school parents on Monday stating, "Unfortunately, the scope and impact of that COVID positive case from last week has expanded significantly. It appears the genesis of the issue is centered on a large Halloween party held on the evening of Saturday, October 31. We are now up to 18 students in quarantine and 1 student in isolation as a result of this gathering. There are rumors that as many as 50 or more students may have attended this party."

As a result of this, all high school students in their hybrid model of learning will be learning virtually through Monday, November 16 in hopes that the shutdown will allow for further contact tracing.

Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh announced Monday evening that the Niagara County Legislature canceled its committee meetings on Monday, due to possible exposure to COVID-19.

Wydysh says several members of the Niagara County Legislature's majority caucus, including Wydysh, were told Monday afternoon that were possibly exposed to the virus and must quarantine in result. Wydysh says even though they were following safety guidelines, they still must quarantine since they were in the same room for over an hour with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

And a COVID-19 outbreak at Niagara University has prompted the school to increase safety measures across campus.