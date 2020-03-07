Northtown Center to open Monday for private ice rental only

It's not known at this time when public skating sessions will resume.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Northtown Center will reopen Monday for private ice rental only, and with strict new COVID-19 policies in place. It's not known at this time when the ice will be available again for public skating.

For those renting the ice, there will be separate entrances for those entering and exiting the building. Self-sanitizing door pulls have been installed as well as a hand sanitizing station right inside the entrance.

Rinks can be rented in one-hour increments and times will be staggered with one hour on, one hour off to limit contact.

Locker rooms and changing areas will not be available. Players will need to warm up or train outside and must arrive fully dressed except for helmet and skates. Access to the facility will only be granted once the whole group has arrived. Those who show up late will not be allowed in.

There is a limit of 25 people on the ice at a time, including coaches. Teams will be allowed into the building 15 minutes prior to their scheduled ice time. Masks must be worn at all times except while on the ice.

No parents, guardians or spectators will be allowed. Players should bring their own water bottles, as water fountains will be closed off. Bathrooms will be open, but there will be no changing allowed. Teams will be expected to exit the ice no later than 10 minutes after their scheduled session ends and coaches will be expected to wipe down and sanitize, with provided supplies, before leaving.