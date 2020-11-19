North Tonawanda Youth Center will remain closed

North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur Pappas says it's in the city's best interest for the Youth Center to remain closed.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — As the COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Western New York region, City of North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur Pappas says the area must take every precaution to help keep the infection rate down.

In consultation with the Niagara County Health Department, Pappas says it's in the city's best interest for the Youth Center to remain closed.

However, winter outdoor activities will still be allowed.

"It is understandable that children want to see others and have activities besides those at their own household, but with the spread of infection we want to keep our children and adults safe," Pappas said.