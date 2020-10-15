North Tonawanda to hold drive-thru Trick or Treating

If residents do decide to go door-to-door, officials are asking residents to stay in their neighborhood and only knock on the doors of family or friends.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Hoping to prevent the spread of COVID-19, North Tonawanda Thursday announced its plans for Halloween.

Following guidelines from the CDC, officials say they will hold a Halloween Haunted Havoc drive-thru at Pine Woods Park on Saturday, October 24 from 7-10 PM. Instead of charging a fee, the city is asking participants to bring a canned food donation. Cars will enter the given route and pass Halloween stations along the way and will get a treat bag at the end of the drive thru. Residents are encouraged to dress up or decorate their vehicle, but must remain in their vehicle at all times.

City officials are asking parents to refrain from large gatherings to avoid exposing themselves and their children to not only COVID-19 but the flu as well.