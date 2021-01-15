North Tonawanda Snowflake Ball will not take place this year

Mayor Arthur Pappas asking residents to still support businesses who have donated to the event in the past that are now struggling due to the COVID pandemic.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — An annual wintertime event will not take place this year due to on-going COVID restrictions.

North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur Pappas made the announcement regarding the Mayor's Charity Snowflake Ball held each February.

In addition to the limits on gatherings of no more than 25 people, Pappas said it's difficult to ask local businesses to make donations to the event since many are experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.

The mayor is asking residents to consider supporting those businesses that have been so gracious to donate in the past, including Sherwood Florist, Market in the Square, Roman Cafe, Panes, Dockside, Webster Bistro, Submasters, Hide Away Grill, Say Cheesecake, and Platters.