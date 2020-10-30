North Tonawanda restaurant temporarily closed due to COVID-19 case

We at The Dockside pride ourselves in open communication and transparency. In an effort to error on the side of caution we have decided to temporarily close the restaurant due to one of our employees testing positive for COVID-19. Saturday, October 24th was the last time the employee was in the building. While we have not been asked to close, we have made the decision to temporarily close so we may work closely with the Health Department to ensure we follow all NYS guidelines for a safe reopening. The safety of our staff and guests is our first priority. This includes requiring all staff to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to work. As we have always done, the restaurant will continue to be cleaned and sanitized. We thank you all for your patronage, support and understanding. Please stay safe and healthy.