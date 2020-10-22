North Park Theatre set to reopen under New York State guidelines

The Aurora Theatre in East Aurora is planning on opening this weekend as well, along with some of the AMC, Regal, and Dipson cinemas around the area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday is the day that theaters finally get to reopen in some parts of Western New York for the first time in more than seven months.

That's welcome news to the folks at the North Park Theatre in Buffalo.

People with the the Hertel Avenue theater were joined by local leaders on Thursday to talk about the opening guidelines that will be in place, including capacity limits, staffing, and mask requirements.

Those requirements make running the theater tougher, but being able to open is something they've been waiting for for a long time.

"This is a financial concern, and it's a major challenge," Ray Barker of North Park Theatre said. "But our thought is to get open, to show state authorities that we can keep people safe, that we're playing by the rules, and that hopefully those rules are gradually lessened over time."

The Aurora Theatre in East Aurora is planning on opening this weekend as well, along with some of the AMC, Regal, and Dipson cinemas around the area.

The Riviera Theatre, though, says it will not be opening because the capacity limits don't make it profitable right now.

Theaters in Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties also cannot open because of their test positivity rates.