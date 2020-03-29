CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — Chautauqua County says that in the past 24 hours, no new positives cases of COVID-19, also known as the novel coronavirus, have been found.

But the county is still urging people to live knowing the virus could be anywhere.

"If you knew that three weeks ago you were in the same store as a person who was diagnosed with COVID-19, what would you do differently today? How would that change your life going forward?" the county wrote in a news release Sunday.

"If you would make changes, you are not conducting yourself in the manner that we have advised. We have advised everyone to act as if they have, or have come in contact with someone who has COVID-19."

As of Sunday afternoon, the county has 21 people in mandatory quarantine (confirmed positive cases or households with a case); 38 people in precautionary quarantine (travel history to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention level 3 country or close contact with a confirmed case); 22 people in mandatory isolation (symptomatic and waiting on a lab test); and 87 negative test results.

Compared to Saturday, there are three less people in mandatory isolation and waiting for test results, and three new negative test results.

The county offered the following advice to stay safe and protect those around you:

Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, and wash them more frequently throughout the day.

Avoid touching your face.

Cover your coughs or sneezes.

Avoid close contact with others by keeping a distance of six feet.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home and avoid contact with others if you are sick.

