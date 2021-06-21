Zero COVID patients at Millard Fillmore Suburban, Oishei Children's hospitals

Kaleida Health announced Monday that those hospitals were empty of COVID patients for the first time since the pandemic started

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the first time since the pandemic started, Kaleida Health says there are no more COVID patients at Millard Fillmore Suburban and Oishei Childen's hospitals.

The hospitals began caring for COVID patients at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Kaleida says the last one left Children's Hospital June 17th.

There were still two COVID patients at Buffalo General as of Monday.