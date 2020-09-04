LANCASTER, N.Y. — Exercising can be hard with gyms being closed, so a Western New York neighborhood decided to have some fun.

They had an outdoor fitness class in Lancaster, getting a good workout in while practicing proper social distancing.

"It's nice to be able to see everybody and still abide by the rules, but still getting some exercise and fresh air," Adele Vanaskie said.

The neighborhood is going to keep doing daily exercises, weather permitting, of course.

