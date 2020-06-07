Nick Cordero, Broadway star, dies of COVID-19 complications at 41

The Tony-nominated actor known for his roles in 'A Bronx Tale The Musical' and 'Bullets Over Broadway' had been hospitalized for months with coronavirus.

Broadway star Nick Cordero has died at the age of 41 after suffering coronavirus complications.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, made the announcement Sunday night on her Instagram. She said he died Sunday morning after battling COVID-19 for several months.

The actor was known for his roles in “A Bronx Tale The Musical,” “Bullets Over Broadway” and other performances.

Cordero had been hospitalized in Los Angeles since late March, and already had to have his leg amputated due to complications from the virus. His wife was saying this week that he would likely need double lung transplant.

The Tony-nominated actor was COVID-negative and no longer in a coma, but the coronavirus had caused a lot of damage.