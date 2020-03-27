NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Happy hour has taken on a new look during this time of social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Big group gatherings after work have taken a back seat to virtual outings, and wineries along the Niagara Wine Trail are hoping Western New Yorkers will take part in a virtual event to support local businesses.

"Open That Local Bottle of Wine" night is Saturday, March 28, beginning at 6 p.m.

Cate Banks, executive director of the Niagara Wine Trail, wants to remind people that many local wineries, cideries, and mead producers are still open for business (drive-thru, pick up or delivery).

"Just have a meal, maybe cook something at home. Maybe pick up take out from your favorite local restaurant. Take some photos. Snap that and put on Instagram, put it on Facebook and share what you're doing and we can drink together," said Banks.

If you take part in this socially distant happy hour, take a picture and share it on social media, using the hashtags #NiagaraUncorked or #UncorkNWT and be sure to tag your favorite local winery.

