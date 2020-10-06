x
Niagara University to offer COVID-19 testing each Tuesday in June

The university will be offering testing on Tuesday's throughout the month of June.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Niagara University announced that it will be offering COVID-19 testing every Tuesday throughout the month of June. 

Nurses and other healthcare professionals from Niagara Falls Medical Center will be available to conduct drive-thru or walk-up tests from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Butler Building on Niagara's campus. Testing will be available June 16, 23 and 30.

In order to receive a test, people must preregister by calling (716) 278-4496. People being tested must have their health insurance cards ready when calling to make an appointment. 

