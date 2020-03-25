LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara University's school of nursing found some extra personal protective equipment in storage, and they donated it Wednesday to area health care professionals.

The school mistakenly received a double order of surgical gloves, gowns and masks for teaching purposes, so they had more than they needed.

Overall, 22,000 pairs of gloves, 500 masks, and 100 gowns were donated to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

Margarita Coyne, interim dean of Niagara University’s School of Nursing, said the school was happy to help.

“Last summer, we received a double order of the surgical gloves, gowns, and masks we use to teach students,” Coyne said in a statement.

Niagara University Health Services also donated two cases of N95 masks to the Niagara County Health Department, and a 20-count box of N95 masks, one box of XL gloves, and 20.5-ounce hand sanitizers to the New York State Police Department.

RELATED: Local restaurant facilitates donation of 1,000 masks to hospitals

RELATED: Albright-Knox, Girl Scouts donate supplies to ECMC

RELATED: Daemen College donates 8,000 gloves to Kaleida Health