Niagara University COVID-19 spike: 47 positive tests, more than 160 in quarantine

'In the last few days, we have experienced a significant uptick in positive cases. I am aware of this increase, and I am concerned,' the University president said.

LEWISTON, N.Y. — A COVID-19 outbreak at Niagara University has prompted the school to take immediate action.

The school, in a Friday email addressed to "members of the Niagara University community," said 47 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and are now in isolation. More than 160 people are in quarantine after they were considered to be in close contact with people who tested negative.

"In the last few days, we have experienced a significant uptick in positive cases," university James J. Maher said in the email. "I am aware of this increase, and I am concerned.

"We will be watching this weekend in the hopes that through appropriate decision-making and a number of targeted mitigation strategies identified below, we can effectively slow the spread of the virus in our community.

Among the actions the school said it would take, until further notice:

All programs, activities and face-to-face meetings will move to a virtual environment;

Meetings of more than five people outside of regular classes will not be permitted;

The Kiernan Recreation Center will be close, and all club sports and intramurals will be suspended;

The Purple Eagles' athletics teams have paused all team training and practice, except for winter sports, as the school cited "the rigorous testing being implemented and additional safety protocols from the NCAA for Division I athletics."

"I know these are additional hardships but with this effort we are confident we can flatten the curve in the coming days," Father Maher said.

The school also announced increased safety measures at the library, where masks will be mandatory at all times. Students will also be required to wipe down work spaces before and after use.

The changes impact dining practices, as well. Eating at the dining commons will be restricted to 30 minutes or less. Take-out and outdoor dining options are encouraged.

Students will not be allowed to host any non-residents guests in their room or apartments until further notice.