Niagara Falls site added to state Vax and Scratch program next week

The program, held this week at the University at Buffalo South Campus, will shift to the Niagara Falls Conference and Events Center starting Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — There's been only one Western New York location taking part in the state's Vax and Scratch program.

The program was held at the University at Buffalo South Campus this week, and starting Monday, the program site will shift to the Niagara Falls Conference and Events Center.

People who receive get a COVID-19 vaccine at any of the 10 participating state mass vaccination sites will receive a scratch-off lottery ticket for a chance to win cash prizes. The value of the lottery ticket is $20.

"After seeing significant interest in our Vax and Scratch program, we are ecstatic to extend it in order to encourage more New Yorkers to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement Friday.

"The vaccine is free, accessible, and effective. New Yorkers should take advantage of this incentive while doing the best thing they can to protect their communities from the spread of the COVID virus."

The Niagara Falls Conference and Events Center location will be open to walk-ins and appointments from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.