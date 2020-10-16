Niagara Falls provides Halloween guidance for families

The city will observe the holiday on October 31 from 4-7PM and is asking residents to use caution and common sense.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls officials say the city will observe Halloween this year despite the pandemic, but is putting out some guidance for families who choose to take part.

The holiday will be observed on Saturday, October 31, from 4-7 PM and city leaders ask that those who plan on taking their children trick or treating use caution and common sense in accordance with the following CDC guidelines:

Lower Risk Activities:

- Carving or decorating pumpkins with members of your household and displaying them

- Carving or decorating pumpkins outside, at a safe distance, with neighbors or friends

- Decorating your house, apartment, or living space

Moderate Risk Activities:

- Participating in one-way trick-or-treating where individually wrapped goodie bags are lined up for families to grab and go while continuing to social distance (such as at the end of your driveway or the edge of a yard)

o If you are preparing goodie bags, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds before and after preparing the bags

- Attending a costume party held outdoors where protective masks are worn, and people can remain more than 6 feet apart

o A costume mask (such as for Halloween) is not a substitute for a cloth mask. A costume mask should not be used unless it is made of two or more breathable fabric layers that cover the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.

o Do not wear a costume mask over a protective cloth mask because it can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.

- Visiting pumpkin patches or orchards where people use hand sanitizer before touching pumpkins or picking apples, wearing masks is enforced, and people can maintain social distancing

Higher Risk Activities:

- Participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door

- Attending crowded costume parties held indoors

- Going to an indoor haunted house where people may be crowded together and screaming