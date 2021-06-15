Niagara Falls Memorial updates patient visitation guidelines

Effective immediately, visitors will now be allowed into the medical center seven days a week from Noon until 8:30 PM, on behavior health floors from 1-2 PM and 7-8 PM, and in the ICU from 11 AM-3 PM and 7-9 PM.

You will be asked to submit to a health screening when you arrive and must wear a face covering at all times. You will also be asked to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene. Visitors who do not or will not comply with these requirements will be asked to leave the hospital.