Niagara Falls Memorial to provide COVID-19 vaccine to select high-risk groups

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health has directed Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to provide COVID-19 vaccines to select high-risk groups that provide services outside the hospital.
Those groups with designated Priority A-1 status include:
- Emergency medical services personnel
- Medical examiners, coroners and funeral workers
- Agency staff and residents living in congregate living situations run by the state Office Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD)
- Agency staff and residents living in congregate living situations run by the state Office of Mental Health (OMH)
- Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) staff members
The hospital said the vaccination of front-line medical workers and nursing home residents began last week and that other groups are expected to be announced in the coming days.