Niagara Falls Memorial to provide COVID-19 vaccine to select high-risk groups

Hospital has been designated by NYS Department of Health to vaccinate groups including EMS personnel and congregate living residents and staff.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health has directed Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to provide COVID-19 vaccines to select high-risk groups that provide services outside the hospital.

Those groups with designated Priority A-1 status include:

  • Emergency medical services personnel
  • Medical examiners, coroners and funeral workers
  • Agency staff and residents living in congregate living situations run by the state Office Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD)
  • Agency staff and residents living in congregate living situations run by the state Office of Mental Health (OMH)
  • Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) staff members

The hospital said the vaccination of front-line medical workers and nursing home residents began last week and that other groups are expected to be announced in the coming days.

