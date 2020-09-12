Niagara Falls Memorial to offer COVID-19 antibody therapy on outpatient basis

Treatment is for those with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms who are at high-risk of progressing to severe symptoms or hospitalization.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced it's now performing COVID-19 antibody therapy on an outpatient basis for those who qualify.

The treatment, known as monoclonal antibody infusion therapy, is authorized for those with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms who are at risk for progressing to severe symptoms or hospitalization.

“This treatment isn’t for everybody,” said Rajinder Bajwa, M.D., chief of Memorial’s infectious diseases division. “At this point we see administering it as a way to keep COVID patients out of the hospital.”

Generally speaking, eligible patients would be those who:

Have tested positive for COVID-19 within 10 days of the onset of their symptoms

Are least 12 years of age and weigh at least 88 pounds

Are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization

The medical center has opened up a specially designed infusion center where the treatment will take place.

“To enhance safety for all our patients the new center is located in a remote area of the hospital and has its own entry and exit,” said President & CEO Joseph Ruffolo.