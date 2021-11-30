Niagara Falls Memorial revises guideline for patient visits

The hospital is the latest one to make changes to protect and maintain health and safety of patients and staff.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Memorial is the latest hospital to make changes to its patient visitation policy in light of an increase in COVID-19 cases in the WNY region.

Effective until further notice:

Visiting hours in the acute care areas, including ICU, Medical/Surgical Units, Labor & Delivery, and Telemetry, will now be from 12 noon to 4 p.m. daily. Operating Room/Surgery, the hours of 12-4 p.m. do not apply and one visitor is permitted to stay with the patient, but proof of vaccination will be required.

Visitation on the behavioral health unit will be from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

One designated inpatient visitor is permitted at a time. The patient or their legal representative will determine the designated essential support person who can visit the hospital.

Visitors must be 12 years of age or older.

All visitors who are accompanying a patient for a service or visiting an inpatient will be required to provide proof of vaccination (NYS Excelsior Pass app or COVID-19 vaccination card). Exceptions to this rule may be made for end of life situations.

The hospital says the changes are being made to protect and maintain health and safety of patients and staff.

Exceptions may be made for after-hours visitation in cases of maternity and pediatric patients, ER visitation, patients with special needs, patients for whom a support person has been determined to be medically necessary and end of life situations.