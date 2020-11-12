x
Niagara Falls Memorial receives COVID-19 vaccine freezer

Credit: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Pharmacy Director Michelle Lewis receives the special freezer for vaccine storage.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced Friday that it has received the special freezer needed to store Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine. 

“We are so fortunate to have ordered this piece of equipment several months ago as there is now a four or five-month backlog to place an order,” said Memorial President & CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo.

The center says it anticipates getting 975 doses of the vaccine next week. The freezer is a NUAIRE -86 degree Celsius (-122.8 Fahrenheit) ultra-low temp freezer.

“We’ve received it just in time for the arrival of the vaccine and we are ready to safely store and distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to our staff, nursing home residents, and community," added Ruffolo.

Memorial says the freezer will be kept at -80 Celsius to preserve the vaccine. The freezer can only be opened and vaccines taken out when wearing special gloves, and the door can only be open for a minute to a minute and a half at a time.

Credit: Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Pharmacy Director Michelle Lewis models the special gloves needed to access it.

The center is keeping the freezer in a secure room with extra added electricity. The center is also working with the Niagara County Health Department in case the health department needs the freezer space as well.

