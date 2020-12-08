Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to resume community COVID-19 diagnostic testing

The first round of testing will begin Friday at target neighborhoods the medical center has identified as COVID-19 hot spots.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will resume COVID-19 testing at select community sites starting Friday.

The hospital says testing was paused in mid-July due to widespread difficulty in obtaining testing supplies, but some help from the city will allow testing to resume once again.

The City Council approved Mayor Robert Restaino's request to allocate $50,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to offset testing costs and to kick start the program.

The first round of testing will begin Friday at target neighborhoods the medical center has identified as COVID-19 hot spots. Meanwhile the second round of testing will begin August 24 and will focus on city schools.

Those being tested are required to provide a saliva sample. To ensure a valid sample, the medical center says people should avoid eating, drinking, smoking, vaping, brushing your teeth for at least 30 minutes prior to testing.

Testing is scheduled to take place at the following dates and locations:

August 14 – Niagara Towers located at 901 Cedar Avenue, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

August 18 – Beloved Community located at 1710 Calumet Avenue, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

August 21 – Spallino Towers located at 720 10th Street, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

August 24 – Abate Elementary School located at 1625 Lockport Street, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

August 25 – Niagara Street School located at 2513 Niagara Street, 9 a.m. to noon

August 28 – Cataract Elementary School located at 6431 Girard Avenue, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

August 29 – Niagara Falls High School located at 4455 Porter Road, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

September 4 – Wrobel Towers located at 800 Niagara Avenue, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.