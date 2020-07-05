NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side just learned Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will open three drive-thru testing sites beginning May 11.

You will need to set up an appointment, and a prescription from your doctor, or the hospital can provide one for you.

Testing will be in Niagara Falls from 8 a.m. to noon daily on Memorial’s downtown Niagara Falls campus.

Afternoon appointments will be available at Niagara County satellite sites from 1 to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

The week of May 11, the afternoon test site will be behind the Summit Healthplex, 6934 Williams Road in Wheatfield.

The week of May 18, the test site will take place at NFMMC’s Eastern Niagara County Health Home office, 80 Main St., Lockport.

"We plan on rolling this out and maintaining these three sites for the next 100 days to try to get as much testing as possible to assist the City of Niagara Falls and the County of Niagara, with respect to meeting metrics so they can reopen into phase one," says Joe Ruffolo, President of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.

To make an appointment, please call this number: 716-278-4496.

