Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those 65 and older

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Seniors age 65 and older will have an opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine this Wednesday.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced it will hold a clinic March 10 from 1-4 PM at the Niagara Falls City School District’s Community Education Center (formerly the 60th Street Elementary School), 6060 Lindbergh Avenue.
Those with appointments will be receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The link to register for an appointment will be posted on the medical center's website starting at 2:30 today, Monday, March 8.
At your appointment, you will be required to provide proof of age by showing your Medicare card or driver's license.
More clinics will be scheduled once more vaccine becomes available.