Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those 65 and older

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Seniors age 65 and older will have an opportunity to get a COVID-19 vaccine this Wednesday.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced it will hold a clinic March 10 from 1-4 PM at the Niagara Falls City School District’s Community Education Center (formerly the 60th Street Elementary School), 6060 Lindbergh Avenue.

Those with appointments will be receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The link to register for an appointment will be posted on the medical center's website starting at 2:30 today, Monday, March 8.

At your appointment, you will be required to provide proof of age by showing your Medicare card or driver's license.