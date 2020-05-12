Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center suspends visitations

The medical center says the move was made 'in order to better protect and maintain the health and safety of hospital patients and staff' during the COVID pandemic.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced Saturday that patient visitations are now suspended.

The medical center says the suspension was made "in order to better protect and maintain the health and safety of hospital patients and staff."

Visitations will still be allowed in the labor and delivery unit, but they will be limited to one person per maternity patient.

“The current COVID outbreak has not affected our ability to care for our patients,” President and CEO Joseph A. Ruffolo said.

“Our management team is continually reviewing the resources, both personnel and supplies, needed to provide patient care. As always, all decisions are being made with the safe with the safety of our patients as the top priority," he added.

Some exemptions will be made, but they will be very limited, the Memorial Medical Center says. Exemptions might include if the person visiting is essential to the patients care or other medically necessary circumstances.