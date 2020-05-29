x
Niagara Falls Memorial modifies COVID-19 testing schedule

Hospital says changes made to better reflect public demand for the testing.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is modifying its schedule for those interested in getting a COVID-19 test.

The hospital says the changes are being made to better reflect public demand for the testing. 

  • Drive through testing is available by appointment from 8 a.m. to 12 noon daily on Memorial’s downtown Niagara Falls campus.
  • Drive through testing also is available by appointment behind the Summit Healthplex, 6934 Williams Road, Wheatfield on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays from 1 to 6 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and you must call 716-278-4496 to schedule an appointment. Your primary care provider can fax a script to 716-278-4061. If you do not have a primary care provider, a test can be ordered by a Memorial Medical Center doctor on request.

