Niagara Falls Memorial modifies COVID-19 testing schedule

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is modifying its schedule for those interested in getting a COVID-19 test.

The hospital says the changes are being made to better reflect public demand for the testing.

Pre-registration is required and you must call 716-278-4496 to schedule an appointment. Your primary care provider can fax a script to 716-278-4061. If you do not have a primary care provider, a test can be ordered by a Memorial Medical Center doctor on request.