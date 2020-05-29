Niagara Falls Memorial modifies COVID-19 testing schedule

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is modifying its schedule for those interested in getting a COVID-19 test.
The hospital says the changes are being made to better reflect public demand for the testing.
- Drive through testing is available by appointment from 8 a.m. to 12 noon daily on Memorial’s downtown Niagara Falls campus.
- Drive through testing also is available by appointment behind the Summit Healthplex, 6934 Williams Road, Wheatfield on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. and Tuesdays from 1 to 6 p.m.
Pre-registration is required and you must call 716-278-4496 to schedule an appointment. Your primary care provider can fax a script to 716-278-4061. If you do not have a primary care provider, a test can be ordered by a Memorial Medical Center doctor on request.