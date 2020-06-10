Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announces more COVID-19 community testing sites

Pre-registration is not required, but it is recommended. To register, or for more information, call 278-4496.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced four new COVID-19 community testing sites on Monday. Each location will be open for one day, and hours vary from site to site.

The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center says testing is supported by CDBG funds, which are allocated for by the City of Niagara Falls. There will be no charge for the COVID tests for city residents.

The first testing site is at Beloved Community, located at 1710 Calumet Avenue. This testing site will be open on Wednesday, October 7 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The second testing site will be at St. John de LaSalle Church located at 8447 Buffalo Avenue. This testing site will be open on Friday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The third testing site will be held at St. Vincent de Paul Church located at 1055 North Military Road. This testing site will be open on Tuesday, October 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The fourth and final testing site will be at Niagara’s Choice Federal Credit Union located at 3619 Packard Road. This testing site will be open on October 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Those being tested will be required to provide a saliva sample. To ensure a valid sample, the Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center advises those being tested should not eat, drink, smoke (including vaping), or brush their teeth for at least 30 minutes before being tested.