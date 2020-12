The meeting was set to take place Wednesday, December 16 at the John Duke Senior Center.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A meeting to give the community a chance to interact with their local leaders has been canceled.

The Niagara Falls City Council community meeting was set to take place on Wednesday, December 16 at 6 p.m. at the John Duke Senior Center.

“With COVID news unfortunately worsening, the Council feels, out of an abundance of caution, that this event should be canceled,” Council Chairman Chris Voccio said.

It was not announced, if or when, the meeting might be rescheduled.