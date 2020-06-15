Niagara Falls anticipates a multi-million dollar budget deficit due to pandemic

In Niagara Falls, Mayor Robert Restaino announced the city is anticipating a multi-million dollar deficit due to the pandemic.

In Niagara Falls, Mayor Robert Restaino announced the city is anticipating a multi-million dollar deficit due to the pandemic. The city will be cutting out programs and will not be able to open municipal pools.

Restaino said he tried to work with labor unions on an agreement, but that was unsuccessful and there may be more cuts moving forward.

The city has set up a schedule to pave certain roads. The list could be dwindled down if the state cuts Consolidated Highway Reimbursement funding.