NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls' tourism is usually really picking up this time of the year, but with the coronavirus outbreak, it's understandably taking a big hit.

The President and CEO of Niagara Falls USA, John Percy, says the impact is severe, and there is no another way to describe it.

Percy also said some hotels are getting some business with medical and military staff. And, the Falls is showcasing its outdoor activities while practicing social distancing.

2 On Your Side also talked with the Director of Special Events for Old Falls Street, USA who says the top priority is keeping everyone safe. He says some events are already cancelled.

"We're still doing things that we normally would to prepare for the summer, but we understand we may have to cancel or postpone any of those events, and we'll do it because it's right for the community, and when the time is right, people will come back to the streets," says Tony Maggiotto.

Maggiotto has no idea how long it will take things to get back to normal when this is over.

"I think it'll be a wait and see mode. But naturally, if I was managing a food business, or another business that had a lot of employees, I would certainly be concerned that I had enough revenue coming in the door to support by workforce, and it's a very stressful position for businesses to be in, and in tourist attractions, and those groups, and I hope they find answers that help them be sustainable," Maggiotto.

Old Falls Street, USA already told its daily food vendors they won't have to pay rent for the month of May and that could end up being extended.