Niagara County woman returns home 7 months after COVID diagnosis

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — A Niagara County woman headed home seven months after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Mary Corio was discharged Friday from the specialized ventilator care unit at Elderwood at Williamsville. Her COVID journey took her from Lewiston to Cheektowaga to South Buffalo, and then Erie, Pennsylvania, before finally ending in Williamsville.

She says she doesn't even remember most of it, because she was so sick and sedated.

Mary has this message for those who haven't yet gotten their first shot.

"In the seven months I've been away, the world has changed," Corio said. "I've only heard about it on the news, and I don't ever want to get COVID again, and I've seen the effects of this short-staffed situations because people don't want to get vaccinated. And I would encourage everybody to get vaccinated because you don't ever want to be on a ventilator."

Mary says she's looking forward to getting back to living her life, and watching her grandchildren grow up.