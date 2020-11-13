Niagara County unveils 'heat map' as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The 'heat map' shows the majority of the active cases are in Niagara Falls, Lewiston and North Tonawanda.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health has unveiled a new map to show where the highest number of active positive cases are in the county.

As of November 13, Niagara County has 467 active cases. 457 are isolating at home and 10 are in the hospital. The county reported 73 new cases for November 12.

So far, 2,134 of the 2,704 confirmed cases have recovered. There have been 103 deaths in the county.

County officials say the number of cases is coming from community spread and not one or two specific events.

