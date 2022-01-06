Niagara County to rely on NYS for COVID tracking information

Due to a surge in cases, demands on staff have led to concerns about making sure reported data is accurate.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County is making some changes going forward in how it reports its COVID-19 data.

The surge in cases and changes in testing protocols have increased demands on the county's health department staff and so the county will now turning to New York State for help.

“We do not make these changes lightly, as we recognize that many in the public seek as much information as possible," said Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton. "But between the surge and other changes, the demands on staff are overwhelming and we do not want there to be any question about the accuracy of our data.

“Therefore, we are going to rely on information tracked by New York State in regards to Niagara County and the Western New York region, which is very extensive and provides many different data points beyond what we have traditionally put in our report. We will report once a week on the latest data from the state, but any member of the public can visit the state site at https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-data-new-york for daily updates. Along with that change, we will be no longer be updating the county heat maps that showed COVID-19 cases by locality.”