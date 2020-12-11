Niagara County to hold mask and hand sanitizer giveaway

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, Niagara County wants to do its part to help keep residents safe.
Niagara County Legislator David Godfrey announced free mask and hand sanitizer giveaways will take place at multiple locations across the county next week.
“Our events last spring and summer were hugely successful in providing masks and hand sanitizer to the public, and with our Emergency Services Department able to secure fresh supplies, we wanted to once again make them available,” said Godfrey, Chairman of the Community Safety and Security Committee.
“This time, we decided to hold multiple events in a week and include some new locations to reach people who may not have been able to take advantage of previous giveaways.”
Below is the schedule:
Monday, November 16
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Barker Fire Department, 1660 Quaker Road, Barker
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Middleport Fire Department, 28 Main Street, Middleport
Tuesday, November 17
- 9 a.m. to 11a.m. - Wheatfield Community Center, 2790 Church Road, North Tonawanda
- 1p.m. to 3 p.m. - Ransomville Fire Department, 2521 Youngstown-Lockport Road, Ransomville
Thursday, November 19
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Newfane Town Hall, 2737 Main Street, Newfane
- 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Public Safety Training facility, 5574 Niagara St. Ext., Lockport
“Our Emergency Services staff is readying the bags of supplies for these events and each bag will contain five cloth masks and four mini bottles of hand sanitizer,” said Jonathan Schultz, Director of Emergency Services. “No preregistration is required and to ensure that we reach as many residents as possible, there will be a one bag per car limit.”