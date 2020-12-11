Niagara County to hold mask and hand sanitizer giveaway

With cases of COVID-19 on the rise, events will be held at multiple locations across the county next week.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise, Niagara County wants to do its part to help keep residents safe.

Niagara County Legislator David Godfrey announced free mask and hand sanitizer giveaways will take place at multiple locations across the county next week.

“Our events last spring and summer were hugely successful in providing masks and hand sanitizer to the public, and with our Emergency Services Department able to secure fresh supplies, we wanted to once again make them available,” said Godfrey, Chairman of the Community Safety and Security Committee.

“This time, we decided to hold multiple events in a week and include some new locations to reach people who may not have been able to take advantage of previous giveaways.”

Below is the schedule:

Monday, November 16

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Barker Fire Department, 1660 Quaker Road, Barker

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Middleport Fire Department, 28 Main Street, Middleport

Tuesday, November 17

9 a.m. to 11a.m. - Wheatfield Community Center, 2790 Church Road, North Tonawanda

1p.m. to 3 p.m. - Ransomville Fire Department, 2521 Youngstown-Lockport Road, Ransomville

Thursday, November 19

9 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Newfane Town Hall, 2737 Main Street, Newfane

1 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Public Safety Training facility, 5574 Niagara St. Ext., Lockport