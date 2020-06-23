Niagara County to hold free drive-thru mask, sanitizer giveaway

Event will be held Thursday at the Public Safety Training Facility in Lockport starting at 9 AM while supplies last.

The Niagara County Department of Emergency Services will hold its first drive-thru mask and sanitizer giveaway this Thursday.

It will be held at the Public Safety Training Facility at 5574 Niagara St. Ext. in Lockport starting at 9 AM. The giveaway is scheduled to run until 3 PM or until the supply runs out.

“As our economy continues to reopen and we approach Phase 4, we cannot stress enough how important it is for the general public to continue taking the necessary safety precautions against COVID-19,” said Godfrey, Chairman of the Community Safety and Security Committee. “Thanks to the great work of our Emergency Services team in procuring supplies from the state, we can help facilitate that by providing free masks and sanitizer.”

Pre-registration is not required, and the items will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.