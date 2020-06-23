Niagara County to hold free drive-thru mask, sanitizer giveaway

The Niagara County Department of Emergency Services will hold its first drive-thru mask and sanitizer giveaway this Thursday.
It will be held at the Public Safety Training Facility at 5574 Niagara St. Ext. in Lockport starting at 9 AM. The giveaway is scheduled to run until 3 PM or until the supply runs out.
“As our economy continues to reopen and we approach Phase 4, we cannot stress enough how important it is for the general public to continue taking the necessary safety precautions against COVID-19,” said Godfrey, Chairman of the Community Safety and Security Committee. “Thanks to the great work of our Emergency Services team in procuring supplies from the state, we can help facilitate that by providing free masks and sanitizer.”
Pre-registration is not required, and the items will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.
“Our staff will be handing out bags with prepackaged sanitizer and masks and I must stress, there is a one bag per carload limit,” said Jonathan Schultz, the Emergency Services Director. “This is a great opportunity to get the supplies to keep your family safe so please spread the word to your family and friends.”