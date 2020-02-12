Niagara County to hold free, appointment only drive-thru rabies clinic

Clinic will be held at the North Tonawanda Department of Public Works on Erie Avenue Saturday, December 12.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Despite the on-going pandemic, Niagara County health officials want to make sure your pets are still protected against rabies.

The Niagara County Department of Health will hold a free, appointment-only drive-thru rabies clinic on Saturday, December 12. It will take place at the North Tonawanda Department of Public Works located at 758 Erie Avenue from 1-4 PM.

Pre-registration is required and will open on December 7 at 10 AM. Once all appointment slots are filled, no additional appointments will be accepted.

“In order to maintain social distancing and manage crowds that would typically arrive at a rabies clinic, certain new protocols are being established to protect both the workers and the public from possible asymptomatic (infectious, yet symptom-free) persons,” said Scott Ecker, Associate Supervising Public Health Engineer.

Full instructions for the clinic can be found here. You can also call (716) 439-7490 if you need help with your registration.