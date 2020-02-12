Niagara County to hold free, appointment only drive-thru rabies clinic

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Despite the on-going pandemic, Niagara County health officials want to make sure your pets are still protected against rabies.
The Niagara County Department of Health will hold a free, appointment-only drive-thru rabies clinic on Saturday, December 12. It will take place at the North Tonawanda Department of Public Works located at 758 Erie Avenue from 1-4 PM.
Pre-registration is required and will open on December 7 at 10 AM. Once all appointment slots are filled, no additional appointments will be accepted.
“In order to maintain social distancing and manage crowds that would typically arrive at a rabies clinic, certain new protocols are being established to protect both the workers and the public from possible asymptomatic (infectious, yet symptom-free) persons,” said Scott Ecker, Associate Supervising Public Health Engineer.
Full instructions for the clinic can be found here. You can also call (716) 439-7490 if you need help with your registration.
“Department staff will be utilizing these measures to ensure community safety while still providing essential animal vaccination services for dogs, cats, and ferret", said Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton. " Animal rabies continues to be a serious public health concern in Niagara County. Rabies is a viral disease that nearly always results in death of the animal that is not adequately protected with a rabies vaccination. Ideally, a pet owner utilizes their veterinary office near them to receive these services. These rabies clinics are intended to bridge the gap for pet owners who have had difficulty scheduling a routine check-up for their pet with their veterinarian.”