Niagara County to hand out at-home COVID testing kits on Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara County will hand out roughly 6,000 at-home COVID testing kits on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m.

Test kits will be handed out in Niagara Falls, North Tonawanda and Lockport on a first-come, first-served basis, and each site will have about 2,000 kits to distribute.

There will be one kit allowed per car, and proof of residency in Niagara County will be required, such as a driver's license or a utility bill.

“We know there is tremendous demand for at-home test kits, so when we received our shipment from the state on Tuesday, our team immediately began planning the logistics on how to distribute them,” Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh said in a statement.

“The state has said we can expect regular shipments of these kits, so if that is indeed the case, we will be holding future events as well.”

Test kits will be distributed at:

Niagara Falls: Niagara County Human Resources Building, 300 10th Street

North Tonawanda: Niagara County DMV, 500 Wheatfield Street

Lockport: Transit Drive-In Theatre, 6655 South Transit Road.

People going to these sites are asked to play close attention to the signage to ensure they're entering the drive-through at the correct spot.