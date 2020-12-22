Niagara County reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths

Two Niagara County residents died on Monday, both had underlying health conditions.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health says two residents died from COVID-19 on Monday.

They say a 68-year-old female and a 74-year-old male have died. Both had underlying health conditions.

The Niagara County Department of Health reports 155 new positive cases on Monday. To date, there have been a total of 7,199 positive tests in the county. There are currently 1,531 active cases, with 1,487 isolating at home and 44 in the hospital. The county says 5,540 people have recovered thus far.