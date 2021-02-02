Niagara County reports 6 new deaths from COVID-19

County health officials also say there are 67 new positive cases in the county as of Tuesday.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County health officials say that six more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

In Niagara County, a total of 238 people have succumbed to the virus since the pandemic began.

In addition, there are 67 new positive cases to report. As of Tuesday, there are now 1183 active cases in the county, 1160 are isolating at home, 23 are in the hospital.

The total of isolations, recoveries and deaths from the virus in the county is now 13,562.