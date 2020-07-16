Niagara County reports one more COVID-19 death, seven new positive cases

The latest death was a 99-year-old female with underlying health conditions. This is the 95th death in Niagara County from COVID-19.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health announced Thursday seven new positive cases of COVID-19 and one death.

The latest death was a 99-year-old female with underlying health conditions. This is the 95th death in Niagara County from COVID-19.

The seven cases on Thursday also bring the county to a total of 1368 positives to date, which include people who are currently isolate, people who have recovered, and those who have died.

Currently, there are 51 active cases in Niagara County, with one person in the hospital and 50 people recovering in isolation at home. There are now 1222 people who have recovered from the virus.