Niagara County reports 9 new COVID-related deaths

Niagara County reports 247 residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Health officials in Niagara County released the latest COVID-19 data for the area Wednesday afternoon.

According to the latest release, nine Niagara County residents have recently died due to COVID-19. This brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the county to 247.

As of Wednesday, the county reports 148 new positive COVID-19 cases. Since the pandemic began, 13,710 positive cases have been identified in the county, this number includes isolations, recoveries and deaths.

At this time, Niagara County has 1,146 active cases, with 1,116 isolating at home and 30 people in the hospital. Niagara County reports 12,317 people have recovered from the virus thus far.

So far, 289,261 COVID-19 tests have been conducted on Niagara County residents.

