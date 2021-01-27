Niagara County reports 9 more COVID-19 related deaths

In total, 225 Niagara County residents have died of a COVID related illness.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Health is reporting nine more COVID-19 related deaths.

Health officials say there were 141 new positive cases on Tuesday. They currently have 1,759 active cases, with 1,734 isolating at home and 25 are in the hospital.

Of the 13,038 positive cases in the county, 11,054 have recovered.

As the number of positive cases continue to go down in Niagara County and the WNY region, state officials have lifted certain restrictions in the county. At this time, Niagara County's Yellow micro cluster zone has been dropped by the state.

Additionally, all Orange Zones have been dropped across New York, including Erie County.

The Red, Orange and Yellow Zones had specific rules on capacity limits at residential and non-residential gatherings, as well as capacity at houses of worship and businesses. Restaurants also had specific limitations in terms of dining, while schools had mandatory testing requirements. Those restrictions can be viewed here.

Despite these changes, the 10 p.m. statewide curfew for restaurants remains.

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 8,771.



Of the 202,661 tests reported yesterday, 11,028 were positive (5.44% of total).



Sadly, there were 170 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/Tbl3JR8PNH — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 27, 2021

