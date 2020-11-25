Niagara County reports 76 new cases of COVID-19

The county currently has 686 active cases of the virus, with 28 of those people in the hospital and the remaining 658 isolating at home.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Niagara County continues to report an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases across the county.

The latest data shows 76 new cases have been reported for Wednesday, November 25. The county currently has 686 active cases of the virus, with 28 of those people in the hospital and the remaining 658 isolating at home.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 3,470 positive cases in Niagara County so far including isolations, recoveries and deaths.