Niagara County reports 371 new COVID-19 cases over 3 days

The Niagara County Department of Health says 371 positive COVID-19 cases were reported for December 4, 5 and 6.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — With only the city of North Tonawanda designated as a Yellow Micro-Cluster Zone by the state, Niagara County as a whole continues to see an explosion of new COVID-19 cases.

For the most recent data available, county health officials report 371 new cases over the three day period of December 4, 5 and 6.

There are now 1445 active cases in the county, 1424 isolating at home, and 21 in the hospital. Niagara County has seen a total of 5007 positive cases to date, including isolations, recoveries and deaths.